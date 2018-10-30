A Union City man is charged with assaulting a Martin woman in a domestic incident.

Twenty-year-old Keyshaun Townsend of Nash Street in Union City is charged with breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Olive Street in Martin, punching her in the face, choking her, and forcing her to have unwanted sexual contact with him a total of three times.

He also took the victim’s cell phone so she couldn’t contact police.

Later, as officers were placing Townsend in custody, he resisted, with officers using a Taser.

Townsend continued to resist and eventually got away from officers and fled the scene on foot.

He was later recaptured in Obion County.

Townsend is charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.

