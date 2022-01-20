Union City Man Charged With Attempted Murder of a Police Officer

A Union City man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, following a pursuit and crash of a stolen vehicle.

25 year old Clarence Taylor Hicks, of South Third Street, was taken into custody in Missouri, following a multiple roll over crash on Interstate-55.

On Monday, Union City police were called to Sheridan Drive, where 60 year old Larry Thomason said his 2018 Ram 1500 truck had been stolen from the home.

The truck was valued at $45,000.

While completing the theft report, Union City police were informed of a pursuit by the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office involving the vehicle.

Police later learned Hicks had crashed the truck, after attempting to strike a police officer who was deploying spike strips.

The police report said Hicks was charged with the attempted murder charge in Missouri, with charges also issued in Dyer County.

Union City police have issued charges for theft over $10,000.