A Union City man has been charged with forgery, after an attempt to deposit an escrow check of over $3,000 into his personal account.

Reports said Union City police were dispatched to Commercial Bank on September 27th, where bank officials and the complainant, Carrie Crittendon, reported the forgery.

Officers learned the check, made out to Terry Crittendon and Carrie Crittendon, had the signatures of both individuals on the back.

An investigation indicated Ms. Crittendon had no knowledge of the check, and did not sign her signature.

A photo of a white male depositing the check was given to police.

The police report said due to the fact of a forged document being passed, a warrant for forgery was issued against 44 year old Terry Crittendon.