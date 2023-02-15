Union City Man Charged With Resisting Arrest, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

A Union City man was arrested and charged following a traffic stop last Saturday.

Police reports said the stop was initiated on East Todd Street, due to dark window tint.

Reports said officers spoke with the driver, identified as Cierra Fuller, who was also asked to exit the vehicle due to the smell of marijuana.

Before a search of the vehicle was conducted, officers also removed the front seat passenger, 39 year old Micheal D. Eaton, of Union City.

After removing Eaton from the vehicle, police reports said he kept putting his hands in the pockets of his jacket.

When told of a frisk to check for weapons, Eaton backed away from the officers, and failed to follow verbal commands to place his hands behind his back.

Reports said Eaton was taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs, with a loaded .38-caliber revolver found in his possession.

He was taken to the Obion County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with resisting arrest.