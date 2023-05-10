Union City Man Charged With Shoplifting at Wal-Mart

A Union City man was charged after leaving the Union City Wal-Mart store with a buggy full of unpaid merchandise.

Police reports said 56 year old Christian Dwayne Johnson, of Nash Street, was charged with shoplifting.

Reports said police were called after Johnson left the store, with items that included meats, lawn chairs and other items valued at just over $568 dollars.

When approached by Loss Prevention officials, reports said Johnson left the buggy and got into a vehicle and left the parking lot.

Police located the vehicle, and Johnson, in the 800 block of East Reelfoot Avenue.

Following the stop, reports said Johnson admitted to being at Wal-Mart, and stated he forgot the pin code to his mother’s credit card.

After being issued the shoplifting charge, Johnson was also barred from all Wal-Mart properties.