Union City Man Charged With Third Offense of Driving Under the Influence

A Union City man was arrested on a charge of third offense of driving under the influence.

Union City police reports said an officer was patrolling the Graham Park soccer field area, when he observed a vehicle parked in the parking lot.

The officer reported seeing several containers of alcoholic beverages on the ground near the parked vehicle.

At the scene, the officer saw two people inside, including 30 year old Manuel Hernandez, of Home Street, who was in the drivers seat with the key in the ignition.

With open alcoholic beverages observed, reports said Hernandez was taken from the vehicle with the strong odor of alcohol on his presence.

After Hernandez gave his name and date of birth, a status check revealed a revoked drivers license in Obion County for a driving under the influence conviction in February.

The report said five empty alcoholic beverage containers and two unopened containers were taken from inside the vehicle.

Hernandez was given a sobriety test, then taken into custody on the charge of third offense driving under the influence.