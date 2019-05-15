A Union City man was charged in Fulton with trafficking in marijuana.

Police reports said officers initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle operated by 27 year old Eldarrius Boykin, after it was observed traveling on Lake Street with no headlights.

While speaking with Boykin, officers reported the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car.

When Boykin was asked to exit the vehicle, a container of marijuana and digital scales were seen in the back seat.

Reports said the container had three bags of marijuana with a total weight of 87.4 grams.

Boykin took claim for the marijuana and scales, and was taken into custody on charges of trafficking under eight ounces and failure to illuminate head lamps.