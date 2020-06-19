A Union City man was charged in Fulton, after damage to multiple vehicles was discovered.

Police reports said officers were called to Benny Gordon Park, where several people discovered the damage.

An investigation indicated a male driver, in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, was doing donuts in the parking lot.

The donuts caused rocks to be thrown at the parked vehicles, which resulted in damage to windshields and windows, along with scrapes to fenders and other parts.

While at the scene, the Trailblazer returned to the park with officers questioning the driver, 18 year old Jaheim Ceaser.

After admitting to causing the damage to the vehicles, police issued a citation of first degree criminal mischief.