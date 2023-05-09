Union City Man Cited After Deadly Attack by Pit Bulldog

An attack by a pit bulldog in Union City, led to the death of a small dog, and charges against the owner.

Union City police were called to a residence on Mercer Street, where they found the small dog lying in the yard deceased.

Reports said 34 year old Heather Minor told officers her dog was on a leash in the yard, when it was attacked by a pit bulldog.

Ms. Minor said a second dog also chased her inside the home.

Police were able to speak with 21 year old Luis Hernandez, of Mercer Street, who owned the dogs.

Hernandez said his mother was walking the pit bull, when it pulled her down and attacked Ms. Minor’s dog.

Reports said both of the dogs were taken to the Animal Control Office, with Hernandez issued a citation for harboring a vicious animal.