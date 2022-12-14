Union City Man Faces Charges for Pointing Gun at Sister

Warrants were obtained for a Union City man, after he allegedly pulled a gun on his sister.

Union City police reports said charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, were issued for 34 year old Donell Curtis Reid of North Division Street.

Reports said officers responded to North Division Street, where 39 year old Sherelle Marie Williams, of Conroe, Texas, said her brother had pulled a gun on her.

Ms. Williams told officers that Reid had come to live with her in Texas, but she had evicted him approximately three months ago.

While visiting her mother and another brother on Saturday, Ms. Williams said Reid gave her a hug, then pointed the handgun and cocked the hammer.

Police reports said the standoff continued for about 10 minutes, until their brother came between them.

Before police could arrive, Reid left the scene and was not located.