Union City Man Faces Court Date for Multiple Shoplifting Charges

A Union City man has been cited and issued a court date involving theft at Wal-Mart in Union City.

Police reports said officers were called to the West Reelfoot Avenue store, after 39 year old Robert Coleman was observed on the parking lot.

Reports said store officials contacted police due to Coleman’s previous thefts from the location.

At the scene, officers talked with Coleman and discovered a $115 computer hard drive in his possession, with a receipt showing a purchase for only $2.84.

Store security officials then informed police of evidence and video of Coleman taking items from the store on March 15th, 20th and 25th, valued in total at just over $814.

He was issued a misdemeanor citation for shoplifting and a barred notice from Wal-Mart stores.

Coleman will be arraigned in General Sessions Court on April 13th.