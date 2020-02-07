A Union City man is facing numerous charges after an accident last week in Carlisle County.

Sheriff Will Gilbert said deputies were called to the scene of a collision on KY 408, where a truck was lodged in a ditch.

Reports said officers spoke with 41 year old Robert Huffstutter, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

After a search of Huffstutter’s vehicle revealed one-gram of cocaine and several empty bottles of alcohol.

Deputies also said he had fired 10 rounds from a handgun through his window.

Huffstutter was charged with multiple counts that included driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, first degree wanton endangerment and discharging of a firearm across a public road.