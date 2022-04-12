Union City man facing assault, kidnapping charges in Weakley County

A Union City man is facing assault and kidnapping charges in Weakley County after allegedly punching a woman in the face and threatening her with a handgun.

Eighteen-year-old Camarri Javar Harper was picked up Saturday morning by Union City Police after Martin Police responded to an Ellis Street residence where the victim said Harper punched her, slammed her onto the ground, and then pulled a gun on her.

The victim said Harper also took her cellphone after she called 911 and threw it on the ground, shattering it.

Harper is charged with Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Kidnapping. He has since been released from the Weakley County Jail.