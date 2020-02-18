A Union City man is facing burglary and theft charges in Weakley County.

37-year-old Joshua G. Morgan, of West Washington Avenue, in Union City, is charged with breaking into a residence on Gaylord Road in Dresden and taking property from the home with a value of over $1,000.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Marty Plunk says the incident was recorded by surveillance cameras at the residence.

Morgan is charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft over $1,000 Dollars.

Morgan was released from the Weakley County Jail and appears Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.