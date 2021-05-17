May 17, 2021
Union City man facing drug charges in Weakley County

Eric Choate

A Union City man being held in the Weakley County Jail on drug charges.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says just 10:00 Sunday morning, Patrolman Nicholas Combs was called to 863 University Street where a man was passed out in his vehicle.

The man told Patrolman Combs that his name was John Choate, but was later identified as 47-year-old Eric Choate, of Union City.

Patrolman Combs searched a makeup bag in Choate’s possession and found needles and nearly two grams of methamphetamine.

A search of the vehicle revealed several glass smoking pipes with meth residue.

Choate is charged with Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine), Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, and Criminal Impersonation.

