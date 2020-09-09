A Union City man is facing drug and DUI charges after a traffic stop in Weakley County.

THP Sergeant James Ford stopped 18-year-old Tanner Chandler Friday night on Highway 22 in Dresden after observing his vehicle cross over the fog line multiple times while he was traveling 45 in a 65 mile per hour zone.

Sergeant Ford noted that Chandler’s speech was slurred, his eyes were glassy, and he detected the odor of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle revealed three bags of marijuana weighing a total of 21 grams.

Chandler is charged with DUI (1st Offense) and Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana).