A Union City man is facing multiple traffic charges in Weakley County.

31-year-old Timothy Scott Hickey was arrested last week by the Greenfield Police Department after he was observed by Officer Joseph Roth driving 94 in a 40 miles-per-hour zone on Broad Street.

The arrest report states that when Officer Roth activated his emergency lights and sirens, Hickey failed to yield and evaded the officer.

Hickey is charged with Speeding, Reckless Endangerment, and Felony Evading.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.