Union City Man Falls Victim to Phone Scam

A Union City man was the victim of a phone scam.

Police reports said 76 year old Robert McCoy came to the Police Department, to report being scammed out of $2,900.

Mr. McCoy told officers that he received a call at home from a subject that said it was his grandson.

The caller said he had been in a wreck and was in jail, and advised Mr. McCoy to not call his mother.

The scammer portraying the grandson, advised that a lawyer was going to call about getting him out of jail.

Reports said Mr. McCoy was advised to go to a Union City location, and a bar code was sent to use on his phone.

The subject then walked Mr. McCoy through the process at a Bitstop machine, where the money was deposited.

After submitting the money, Mr. McCoy told police that he later learned his grandson was at home in bed.