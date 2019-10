Union City police say a local man was found deceased after a response by officers and the Highway Patrol.

Police reports said at approximately 11:26 on Friday night, officers with Union City police were requested at 630 East Main Street by the Highway Patrol.

The request was made in reference to a possible barricaded individual.

Following the arrival of multiple agencies, entry was made into the residence, where 49 year old Darren Parks was discovered deceased from self inflicted gunshots.