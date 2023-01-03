Union City man found with cocaine in Martin

A Union City man is facing charges after being found with cocaine in a parking lot in Martin.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 21-year-old Jackson Davis Whaley was arrested early Sunday morning in a bar parking lot after an officer on patrol saw Whaley sitting in his car with a bag containing a white powdery substance.

Whaley told the officer that it was cocaine and a field test confirmed it was.

The total amount seized weighed just under two grams.

Whaley is charged with Possession of Schedule II Drug and has been released from the Weakley County Jail.