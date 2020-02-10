A Union City man has been indicted on four total counts of sex charges involving young children.

The Obion County grand jury handed down the indictments to 45 year old Timothy Ray Jackson.

Following an investigation by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson was charged last September with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation.

All four counts involved children under the age of 13 years old, according to information provided by the Circuit Court Clerk’s office.

Jackson was arrested by Sheriff’s investigators at his home on Troy-Hickman Road on September 25th.

He is still being held in the Obion County Jail on a $250,000 bond, and will face arraignment on Tuesday morning at 9:00, at the Obion County Courthouse.