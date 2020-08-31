A Union City man was shot and killed during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Union City police reports said just before 2:30, officers were dispatched to Club 1 Hunnid, located at 106 East Cheatam Street.

At the scene, officers found Robert Williams unresponsive in the roadway on North First Street.

Reports said Williams was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Union City police are continuing their investigation, and are seeking public support for any possible information.

Anyone who may have information about the fatal shooting can call the Crimestoppers Tipline, where a cash reward will be available.