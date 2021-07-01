Union City Man Now Faces Two Counts of Attempted Murder

A Union City man is now facing two counts of attempted murder in connection with a fire early Tuesday morning on West Jackson Street.

Police reports said 34 year old Larry Hussey was arrested by Union City police and a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Arson investigator.

The arrest came after Hussey allegedly set fire to a shed that was occupied by four individuals.

Police reports said one of the individuals inside the shed, 27 year old Alex Navarette, told officers she was texting with Hussey after he began beating on the door and side of the structure.

Ms. Navarette said smoke then started to come through the door and fill the room.

All four people inside were forced to exit the structure through a window.

Police reports said the fire destroyed two sheds, and caused heat damage to nearby properties estimated at around $10,000.

Hussey was also charged with four counts of aggravated arson and six counts of reckless endangerment.