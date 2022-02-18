Union City Man Remains Jailed After Stabbing of Obion Officer

A Union City man is charged with first degree attempted murder following the stabbing of an Obion police officer.

37 year old Daniel Allen Butler is being held in the Obion County Jail without bond, following his capture on Wednesday night.

Butler was charged following the stabbing of police officer Jamie Clark.

Officials say Clark was stabbed multiple times in the face with a pencil, while trying to take Butler into custody.

After fleeing from the scene on foot, Butler was apprehended under a brush pile in a wooded area by an Obion County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

He was arraigned in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith on Thursday morning on the attempted murder charge and evading arrest.

He will next appear in court on March 3rd.

Photos of Butler, along with Sgt. Tim Wright and K9 Sophia have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.