Union City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison on Gun Charges

A Union City man has been sentenced to almost 12 year in federal prison.

United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. said 26 year old Hunter Brett Wherry was sentenced to 140 months for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Court information said on February 27th of 2021, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residential burglary in Sharon.

Investigations revealed Wherry was the person responsible for the home burglary.

An undercover investigation by Union City police, along with the recovery of other guns by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, led to two counts against Wherry for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Upon his arrest during a traffic stop, reports said Wherry was in possession of 22-grams of methamphetamine, 21-grams of marijuana, three syringes and digital scales.