A Union City man has been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for drug and weapons charges.

Tennessee U.S. Attorney Micheal Dunavant said 31 year old Daniel Nunez was issued a 248 months sentence for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Court information said the charges stemmed from an investigation into a drug trafficking organization involving methamphetamine in Northwest Tennessee.

Testimony showed Nunez was arrested after several recorded phone calls from cooperating sources to purchase a kilogram of the drug.

When arriving at a Dyersburg location, a camera system captured Nunez walking up a drivway with a backpack and a gun in his waistband.

Following his arrest, Nunez admitted to distributing approximately 20 kilograms of ice methamphetamine in Northwest Tennessee.