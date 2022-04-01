Union City Man Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Federal Prison

An Obion County man has been sentenced to over nine years in federal prison.

United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. said Cordarion K. Thompson, of Union City, was handed down a sentence of 115 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to information presented in court, on November 12th of 2019, members of the United States Marshals Service executed an aggravated assault arrest warrant for Thompson at his residence in Union City.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Thompson in the air conditioner return air vent of the apartment.

He was placed in custody and found in possession of a backpack, which contained a loaded .380 caliber pistol.

An investigation revealed that Thompson was involved in an altercation with an individual in Union City on November 4th of 2019, where he shot the person in the leg.

This case was investigated by the Union City Police Department, United States Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.