Union City police were forced to taze a shoplifter in Wal-Mart, following the discovery of a weapon in his possession.

On New Years Day, officers were called to the store after 32 year old Justin Paschall, of Union City, was observed placing merchandise into his pants and backpack.

When locating Paschall inside the store, officers asked if he was carrying any weapons.

During a pat down, reports said the officer located what was believed to be a gun in Paschall’s front pocket, causing him to attempt to flee the store.

During the foot chase, the officers deployed his taser, which took Paschall to the ground.

While being handcuffed, reports said Paschall admitted to having a gun in his pocket and also admitted to being a convicted felon.

He was taken to the Obion County Jail on charges of theft under $1000, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.