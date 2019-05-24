A Union City man learned he was not in compliance with a city ordinance, when questioning his ability to hold yard sales.

During this week’s Union City Council meeting, Lonnie Seratt, of 2131 East Reelfoot Avenue, questioned board members about a letter he received pertaining to yard sales at his location.

Police Chief Perry Barfield addressed the issue of the letter, stating that regulated yard sale items were not being sold.

After additional discussion, Mayor Terry Hailey told Seratt that he was not in compliance with the yard sale statues of the city.

Chief Barfield said if the sale of the items continues, he felt Seratt would be cited with a violation.