Union City police are seeking the whereabouts of a man wanted on charges of attempted murder.

Police reports said officers were called to the emergency room of Baptist Memorial Hospital early Thursday morning, where a woman was being treated for two gunshot wounds to the leg.

Reports said Stephanie Mays, of Union City, told police that her boyfriend, Micheal Devon Eaton, also of Union City, was attempting to get into her car against her wishes.

Ms. Mays said Eaton became angry and pulled a gun, firing two shots in her direction through a drivers side window.

After being struck by the shots, Ms. Mays left the scene and drove to the hospital.

Union City police have issued a warrant for Micheal Eaton for attempted second degree murder.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Union City Police Department, or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.