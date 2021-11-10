Union City Marching Band Closes Out Competition With Strong Performance

The Union City Golden Tornadoes Marching Band ended their competition season in an impressive way.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the band returned from Austin Peay State University with several awards.

Among the honors claimed from their performance in Clarksville was first place in overall color guard, first place in color guard class, second place on percussion class, and a third place in visual performance in class.

Union City was also awarded tenth place overall from the field of 25 bands.

A photo of the 25 senior band members, and their awards, has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.