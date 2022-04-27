Union City Marching Band to Have New and Cooler Look

The Union City High School marching band will perform this season with a new look.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said band director Jason Deem has ordered new custom designed uniforms for members of the program.

Reports said Fred J. Miller, the world’s leader in marching band uniform design and manufacturing, will be responsible for the pending new look of the Marching Golden Tornadoes.

Deem has chosen a lighter fabric for the uniforms, with more than 100 ordered for the program.

The band director said 80-percent of the contest season is held during the hottest part of the Fall, and when students are comfortable, they are more focused and perform at their best.

Photos of the new band uniforms have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.