The award-winning Union City High School Marching Band will not participate in competitions this Fall.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said due to the coronavirus pandemic, band director Jason Deem made the call due to the health and safety of the students and their families.

Deem met with school administration, Director of Schools Wes Kennedy and the Union City Band Boosters executive board, before coming to the conclusion that competing in multiple contests was virtually impossible.

In making the decision, Deem said it was unknown as to whether any competitions would even be held this year, and for those that should occur in another state, it was likely they would not allow out-of-state programs to compete.

The veteran director said band members are working on a halftime show to be presented at high school home football games.

The first day of annual band camp began Monday, with specific groups reporting for practice in shifts.