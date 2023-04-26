Union City, Martin residents honored as UT Martin Outstanding Employees

UT Martin has named Dana Hagan, of Union City, and Bryan Dean, of Martin, at the spring 2023 Outstanding Employees for their work at the university.

The awards were presented April 14 during the spring semester clerical and support staff coffee in the Boling University Center.

Hagan is project coordinator for the UT Martin Physical Plant and has played a vital role organizing departmental moves during recent campus building construction and renovations. Hagan’s professionalism and hard-working personality are what led her colleagues to nominate her for this award.

“We all agree we want progress, but how many of us are willing to step into that leadership role to make that happen? Dana is that leader who connects architects, movers, faculty, staff and students to keep things fluid,” an award nomination said.

Dean is the academic support specialist for the university’s Department of Chemistry and Physics. In his role, Dean helped the department inventory and package all equipment and tools as faculty members and others prepared for the move from the Johnson EPS Building to the new Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building. Coworkers cited his work ethic as the top reason the department functioned successfully during the move.

“Bryan is very dependable, conscientious and hard working. You can count on him to

discern a clear path through good and bad times, overcoming a maze of obstacles. Bryan is an indispensable force for good in our department and on our campus,” said a nomination form.

The UT Martin Outstanding Employee Awards are given each semester to one salaried and one hourly staff member.

Recipients are nominated by their coworkers and chosen by a selection committee.

(UTM University Relations)