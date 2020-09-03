Just before a Tornado Warning was issued for Obion County on Tuesday afternoon, the issue of sirens in Union City was being discussed.

During the Union City Council meeting, Councilman Randy Barnes got information from Mayor Terry Hailey about the testing of the alert system. (AUDIO)

During the brief meeting, board members also approved the second and final reading to rezone property on Sherwood Drive from Planned Industrial to Intermediate Business.

This decision was made for an RV storage facility next to the new Excel Boat Company.

The board also passed a second and final reading for rezoning of the corner of Section Line and Tyson Road from Residential to Planned Industrial.

Reports indicate storage units will be constructed at the site.