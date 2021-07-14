Union City Mayor Hailey, County Mayor McGuire Excited at I-69 Progress

After many years of planning and construction, the I-69 project in Obion County is now in the paving stage.

A ceremony marking the milestone was held Tuesday morning in Union City, on the I-69 bridge over Highway-51.

During the event, Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright told those in attendance, that plans call for the local section of the roadway to be completed in 2023.

Following the ceremony, Union City Mayor Terry Hailey said he was excited to see the project reach the point of paving.

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire said he, along with many others, was appreciative for the funds secured to construct the local portion of roadway.