Union City Mayor Inquires About Cleanup of Two Pieces of Property

Union City Mayor Terry Hailey requested an update on two pieces of property at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Mayor Hailey first asked City Manager Kathy Dillon about the demolition of the former Reelfoot Packing House on Reelfoot Avenue.

The Mayor also inquired to Public Works Director Jason Moss, about the ditch dividing the Reelfoot location and the Lowes store.

Photos from both locations have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.