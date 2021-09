Union City Mayor Terry Hailey says he is pleased with the latest Census report for the year 2020.

The report showed Union City with a growth of 2.5-percent from the 2010 Census.

Although the gain was relatively small for new residents, Mayor Hailey he is pleased with the increase.(AUDIO)

The Census report indicated the population of Union City at 11,170, which was up 275 residents over the 2010 report.