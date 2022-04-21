Union City Mayor Terry Hailey Recognizes Passing of Council Member

Union City Mayor Terry Hailey recognized the passing of Councilman Frank Tucker at this weeks monthly meeting.

Tucker passed away on April 14th at the age of 79.

To begin Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Hailey gave thanks for Tucker’s elected service to the residents of Ward 4.(AUDIO)

Tucker was an Army veteran, who retired after 31 years at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber plant in Union City.

Flowers were placed at his council seat this week.

A photo has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.