Union City Mayor Terry Hailey gave board members an update on local four-lane road work at this weeks meeting.

The Mayor informed those in attendance about plans for the much traveled Highway 22 between Union City and Martin.

Mayor Hailey recommended writing letters to the local State Representative and State Senator to possibly expedite the paving of Highway 22.

The Mayor also said he was informed by TDOT, that much needed paving will take place this Fall for the Obion County section of Highway 51 from Troy to Dyersburg.