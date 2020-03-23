It was the Union City Schools’ version of “Meals on Wheels.”

Union City Communications Director Mike Hutchens said system personnel and volunteers hit the streets with nearly 1,000 meals and snacks prepared by cafeteria workers Monday – the first day of a feeding program.

The program isdesigned to provide food to any child under-18 in the Union City area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of Food Services Nan Tilghman and her staff of 17, which included workers from all three campus cafeterias, reported between 6:00 and 7:00 Monday morning to prepare a sack meal, that included lunch and an afternoon snack.

Workers took all the necessary precautions when packing the food and drink, all wearing gloves and using plenty of hand sanitizer and Lysol spray that were readily available.

UC Director of Schools Wes Kennedy said plans are for the practice to continue the remainder of this week and next week unless there are further developments in the attempts to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Meals will continue to be prepared at both Union City Elementary School and UC High School and buses will leave those locations at 10:30 each morning on their regular routes to deliver the food.

The pick-up time for Save-A-Lot and Kiwanis Park will continue to be 10:30 a.m.