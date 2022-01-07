Union City Middle and High School Basketball Schedules for Saturday

Times have changed, but the dates remain the same for the Northwest Middle School Athletic Association postseason basketball tournament.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City’s fifth-seeded boys will now face No. 4 Trenton, Saturday at 2:15 at Peabody High School. The third-seeded Lady Tornadoes will play Trenton at 6:00 Saturday night.

The girls’ semi-finals are still planned for Monday night, at 6:00 and 7:30, respectively, with the boys’ Final Four on tap for Thursday at the same times.

Champions of the tournament will be determined Saturday, January 15th, with the girls’ game set for 6:00 and the boys’ title game to follow.

On the high school level, the Union City boys’ game with visiting St. Benedict, set for Saturday, is still on with a 5:30 tipoff and 5:00 broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”.

There will be a junior varsity boys’ game at 4:00.

The evening will be highlighted by the induction of six new members into the prestigious Union City High School Hall of Honors.

Ceremonies are set for halftime of the varsity game.