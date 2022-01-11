Union City Middle Girls Fall in Semi-Finals

The Union City Middle School girls couldn’t overcome a slow start and dropped a 51-23 decision to Gibson County in the Northwest Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association Tournament semifinals Monday night.

The Lady Tornadoes could manage but a pair of first-quarter free throws in falling behind 13-2 and never recovered.

It was 24-9 at the half and 40-20 after three periods.

Sh’Nyla Moss scored seven points, and Sarah Beth Byars tallied five for the Union City girls, who are now (13-6).

Eighth-grade members of the team will be recognized at tonight’s high school game against Huntingdon.

The Lady Tornadoes will play in the Blue Suede Invitational at Medina, January 22-thru-29, to end the 2021-22 season.