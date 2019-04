The Union City Middle School baseball team did not go down without a fight.

The Tornadoes put up a gallant effort before falling 5-4 to second-seed Trenton Wednesday night in the semifinals of the NW TN Conference Tournament.

Union City, which won both its first-ever game and its initial postseason contest in its inaugural season, finished the year with eight victories in all.

UC will return a good bulk of experience for its second season next spring as the roster has but six eighth-graders.