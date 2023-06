A trio of Union City Middle School baseball players received individual awards for their play during the 2023 season.

Among those earning accolades were: Jack Theobald, Offensive Player of the Year; Ben Howell, Pitcher of the Year; Preston Creswell, Defensive Player of the Year.

The Tornadoes will return most all of their players off this year’s team next season as just three players were 8th graders.