Union City dropped a pair of middle school basketball games at Dyersburg Monday night, the girls losing 40-12 before the Tornado boys fell in a hard-fought 40-37 overtime decision.

UC is now 8-2 in boys’ play and 2-8 on the girls’ side.

The Twisters saw a five-point lead slip away late in regulation.

Union City trailed at the end of each of the first three quarters but rallied to force overtime in the fourth period.

Deangelo Monroe led the Tornadoes with 16 points, while teammate Ben Kail made a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 11 markers.

The UC girls could manage but two points in the second half in falling to D’burg in the opener.

The Lady Twisters trailed 24-10 at the half.

Both Kennedi Robinson and Clare Atwill scored four points for Union City.

The Tornado teams host Three Oaks on Thursday.