Union City Middle School Basketball Splits Against Gibson County

Sh’Nyla Moss poured in 21 points to lead the Union City girls to a 39-37 victory over visiting Gibson County in the season-opening middle school basketball game Monday.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Moss made a trio of 3-pointers, and hit 4-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter.

The Twister girls led 10-6 after one, 19-17 at halftime, and 30-26 after three periods.

Alli McMillan added seven points to the winning cause.

The Union City boys dropped a back-and-forth contest in their opener, 56-51 in the nightcap.

Jayden Evans led the Tornadoes with 18 points, while Zak Summers and Braydon Chism added 10 apiece.

Gibson County led after one quarter (17-12), with Union City up at the half (28-26).

Going into the final period, the game was tied at 42-42.

Union City is back in action tonight, playing at Three Oaks.