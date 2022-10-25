October 25, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Union City Middle…

Union City Middle School Basketball Splits Against Gibson County

Union City Middle School Basketball Splits Against Gibson County

Sh’Nyla Moss poured in 21 points to lead the Union City girls to a 39-37 victory over visiting Gibson County in the season-opening middle school basketball game Monday.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Moss made a trio of 3-pointers, and hit 4-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter.

The Twister girls led 10-6 after one, 19-17 at halftime, and 30-26 after three periods.

Alli McMillan added seven points to the winning cause.

The Union City boys dropped a back-and-forth contest in their opener, 56-51 in the nightcap.

Jayden Evans led the Tornadoes with 18 points, while Zak Summers and Braydon Chism added 10 apiece.

Gibson County led after one quarter (17-12), with Union City up at the half (28-26).

Going into the final period, the game was tied at 42-42.

Union City is back in action tonight, playing at Three Oaks.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology