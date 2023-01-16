January 16, 2023
Union City Middle School Basketball Wins

Both Union City Middle School basketball teams advanced to the semifinals of the Northwest Middle School Athletic Association Tournament with first-round victories Saturday.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the second-seeded Lady Tornadoes moved on with a 38-18 win over No. 7 Trenton, while the fifth-seeded Union City boys stayed alive with a 39-25 triumph over No. 4 Gibson County.

Tonight at 7:30, the Union City girls will face third-seeded Martin Middle at Gibson County High School.

The Union City boys will face top seed Dyersburg Thursday night at 6:00 in the boys semi-finals.

Charles Choate

