Union City Middle School Beta Club Adds Members

The Union City Middle School Beta Club has grown by 37 new members.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said 27 sixth graders, four seventh graders and six eighth graders were inducted into the club last week.

The criteria for membership to the Jr. Beta Club was to finish the previous year with a numeric grade point average of 93 or above, with a Grade Point Average of 90 or above required for advanced classes.

Club sponsors Jennifer Bruff and Allison Kail presented the new Beta Club students with a pin and certificate, during a ceremony which included their parents.

With the new members, the Middle School Jr. Beta Club now has 78 members.