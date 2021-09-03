Union City Middle School Boys and Girls Successful in Cross Country

The Union City boys cross country team claimed another first-place trophy, while the girls team came in third against a solid field.

Rushdon Howell was Union City’s top finisher on the boys’ side with an eighth-place showing, with teammate Woodrow McKinnis finishing 10th in the 1.5 mile race.

Andrew Beard was 16th, Paul Martin Tohn came in 19th, and Braydon Chism placed 26th to round out the Top-5 for the Tornadoes.

There were 56 runners in all in the field.

For the Union City girls, Brylee Patrick turned in a time of 11:27.39 to cross the finish line at 15th.

Ainsley Beard was 21st, Briley McKinney came in 23rd, and Blythe Ogden was 24th.

Emma Jane Rice completed the Top-5 with a 26th place finish among the 54 individual participants.

Union City is slated to participate in the 1.2 Memphis Twilight race Saturday evening.